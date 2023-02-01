The former Minister of Energy Ihor Nasalyk was suspected. He is suspected of state losses of 1.5 billion hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk.
This was reported by "Babel" sources in the law enforcement agencies.
He is suspected of signing 1.5 billion hryvnias worth of gas clearance agreements for the benefit of oligarch Dmytro Firtash, which are unprofitable for the state.
- From April 14, 2016 to 2019, Nasalyk held the position of Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.
- In July 2019, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office notified Nasalyk of suspicion, because he did not declare $1.2 million. In November 2020, the High Anti-Corruption Court closed this case.