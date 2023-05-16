Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16

Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighters. But he cannot transfer such planes on his own yet.

DeMorgen writes about it.

The office of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the F-16 issue was discussed at the summit in The Hague, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the prime ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands.

"We said we canʼt deliver planes, but we can train pilots," they explained.

The Belgian Air Force has experience using the F-16 since the late 1970s. Therefore, they can train Ukrainian pilots without problems, but there are problems with the transfer of aircraft, since all Belgian F-16s are in service. They cover the airspace of the Benelux and Baltic countries. Therefore, Belgium cannot simply remove them from this task.