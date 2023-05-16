”Energoatom”: Russians began to gradually return to Energodar after the “evacuation”, increased military presence at the ZNPP

The Russians began to gradually return to the occupied Energodar after the announced "evacuation". And at the Zaporizhzhia NPP there were more Russian soldiers than station personnel.

The press service of "Energoatom" writes about this.

"After the so-called vacations, during which not only representatives of the occupying "authority" were taken from Energodar towards the Sea of Azov, but also documentation and equipment, the "liberators" once again rushed to the satellite city of Zaporizhzhya NPP. The key services of the invading "regime" returned to the city and resumed their "work". Russian bank branches and local "administration" are functioning again, they said.

Only gas stations do not work in the city, because there is no fuel. But the Russians still do not allow leaving the city.

At the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, the number of Russian troops has increased to more than 2,500. The military and patrols increased in Energodar itself.