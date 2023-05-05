The evacuation of civilians from 18 settlements was announced in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region

The partial evacuation of residents of 18 settlements located near the contact line was announced in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced on May 5 by the "governor" Yevhen Balytskyi.

This applies to the settlements of Tokmak, Vasylivka, Energodar, Polohy, Tymoshivka, Smirnov, Tarasivka, Orlyanske, Molochansk, Kamyanka, Pryshyb, Mala Bilozerka, Velika Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamyanka-Dniprovska, Kinski Rozdory, Rozhivka. All of them are located within 50-70 kilometers from the front line. These are the largest settlements — besides them, there are many more villages within these boundaries.

"Over the past few days, the enemy has intensified shelling of populated areas located in the immediate vicinity of the combat contact line," collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi noted.

The decision primarily concerns children with their parents, the elderly, the disabled, and patients of medical institutions. It is planned to move them deep into the region.