Ukraine joined NATOʼs Joint Center for Cyber Defense

Ukraine has officially joined NATOʼs Joint Advanced Technologies Center for Cyber Defense (CCDCOE). Kyiv sent a request for admission there back in 2021.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes about this and expresses special thanks to Estonia for its support and assistance on the way to the CCDCOE.
The Ukrainian flag was solemnly raised near the headquarters of the cyber center in Tallinn as a sign of Ukraineʼs accession.
- NATOʼs Joint Cyber Defense Center ensures the fight against cyber attacks and specializes in cyber protection of information systems. NATO cyber defense specialists are also trained there.
- Recently, the Secretary General of NATO stated that all member states agree with Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance, but the question lies in the terms.
- The head of the Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba stated that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the Alliance should make a political decision: present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or undertake to do so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. The President Volodymyr Zelensky will come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- According to The Financial Times, the US, Germany and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius.
- In Hungary, they declared that Russiaʼs "approval" was needed for Ukraine to join NATO. Kyiv reacted and emphasized that "we do not need Russiaʼs permission to become a member of the Alliance."
- On September 30, 2022, after Putin announced the annexation of the occupied territory of Ukraine, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would submit an application to NATO under an accelerated procedure. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraineʼs victory should be a precondition for the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in NATO, and the Alliance members help her in this.