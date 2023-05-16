Ukraine joined NATOʼs Joint Center for Cyber Defense

Ukraine has officially joined NATOʼs Joint Advanced Technologies Center for Cyber Defense (CCDCOE). Kyiv sent a request for admission there back in 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes about this and expresses special thanks to Estonia for its support and assistance on the way to the CCDCOE.

The Ukrainian flag was solemnly raised near the headquarters of the cyber center in Tallinn as a sign of Ukraineʼs accession.