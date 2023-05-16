The Air Defense Forces shot down 9 drones and 18 missiles over Ukraine, including six “Daggers”

On the night of May 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine from the north, south, and east with 18 different air, sea, and land-based missiles.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

From six MiG-31K aircraft, the occupiers fired six X-47M2 Dagger aeroballistic missiles. Nine Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea. The occupiers also used three land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M).

In addition, the enemy attacked with Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three operational-tactical drones — Orlan-10, Supercam.

All 18 missiles and drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.