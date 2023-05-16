KCMA: Most of the enemy targets over Kyiv were shot down. Debris fell in five districts of the capital

On the night of May 16, Russian troops once again attacked Ukraine with various types of weapons.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), most of the enemy targets above the capital were destroyed.

Preliminary, debris fell in the Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city. A non-residential building and several cars caught fire in the Solomyanskyi district. The fire has already been extinguished. In the rest of the capitalʼs districts, debris fell on parked cars, residential areas, or in the forest park zone.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko reported on three victims in the Solomyanskyi district, but later the cityʼs military administration noted that there was no information about the victims.

The KCMA reported that the enemy attacked from different directions simultaneously, used drones, cruise missiles and, probably, ballistic missiles. The Russians launched the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest amount of time.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of falling fragments of Russian drones and missiles in Kyiv.