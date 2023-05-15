The Czechs collected $2.3 million for the purchase of RM-70 anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine

The Czech people, as part of the "Gift for Putin" initiative, collected $2.3 million in donations for the purchase of the RM-70 anti-aircraft missile defense system and 365 missiles for it.

This is stated in the message of the organizers of the initiative.

"In just two and a half months, 19 165 people and companies made contributions. The rocket launcher is expected to be deployed within a few weeks," the organizers noted.

MLRS RM-70 is the Czech version of the Soviet Grad system, but on the chassis of the local company Tatra, and also with a new charging system.