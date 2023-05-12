The government of Belgium allocates a new aid package to Ukraine for €92 million. The funds will be taken from confiscated Russian assets

The government of Belgium decided to allocate a new aid package to Ukraine for €92 million. Funds for this will be taken from confiscated Russian assets.

The press service of the Belgian government writes about it.

Half of this package will be used for military aid. It is about the supply of armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

The remaining €46 million will go to humanitarian aid and strengthening Belgiumʼs diplomatic presence. These funds are planned to be distributed among large cities in war zones.