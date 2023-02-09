A group of Ukrainian military personnel has arrived in Belgium and will master underwater drones

A group of Ukrainian servicemen arrived in Belgium as part of the training mission of the European Union (EUMAM) to master underwater drones.
The Minister of Defense of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder wrote about this on Twitter.
- On February 2, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that the European Union would train another 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, bringing the total number of trained EUMAM personnel to 30,000, and allocate €25 million for demining territories.