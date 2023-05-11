CNN: Britain has already transferred several long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine

The UK has already handed Ukraine several long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles ahead of the counter-offensive.

This was reported by CNN with reference to several high-ranking Western officials.

According to one of the interlocutors of the TV channel, the Ukrainian authorities assured London that these missiles will be used only within the sovereign territory of Ukraine and will not attack the territory of the Russian Federation with them.

A senior US official informed that Storm Shadow is "a real game changer in terms of range".

Storm Shadow

Storm Shadow (SCALP EG) is a Franco-British air-to-ground cruise missile. It is intended for the destruction of important stationary targets that are well protected by means of air defense.

This missile can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and when the enemy uses electronic countermeasures. Its flight range is more than 250 kilometers, and its height is 30-40 meters. However, depending on the specific modification, the characteristics of such missiles may differ.