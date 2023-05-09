WP: Britain is ready to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine

Great Britain is ready to send long-range missiles to Kyiv — up to 300 kilometers.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to the message that the British Ministry of Defense placed in the procurement materials of the International Support Fund for Ukraine.

According to an unnamed British official, the final decision on the transfer of missiles has not yet been made. He refused to confirm the type, timing and quantity of weapons that Ukraine may receive. However, WP speculates that it is the UKʼs Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles.

The publication also reminds that in the Pentagon documents that got into the network, it was claimed that the US intelligence had allegedly confirmed Britainʼs plans to send an unspecified number of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

On December 15, 2022, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace informed that he does not rule out the supply of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, and already in February 2023, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that his country intends to be the first to provide Ukraine with weapons of a larger radius actions