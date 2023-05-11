The commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told which air defense system protects Kyiv

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, spoke about the structure of Kyivʼs air defense.
According to him, two air defense echelons are working in the capital.
The first consists of mobile fire groups whose task is to destroy the enemy in the air in the most threatening directions.
The first echelon uses the Osa-AKM air defense system, the Avenger air defense system, the Gepard 1A2 air defense system, the Shylka air defense system, the stationary DM Stinger, the Piorun MANPAD, the Igla-1 MANPAD, the Strela-2 MANPAD, the Stinger MANPAD, the Martlet MANPAD, the MANPAD RBS — 70, ZU-23, etc.
The units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operate in the second echelon. They are armed with anti-aircraft missile systems of small and medium range S-300P, Buk-Ml, S-125, NASAMS air defense system, IRIS-T air defense system, Crotale air defense system, etc.
- On the night of May 4, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Kyiv region from the air. Two days later, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that during a night attack, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down a Russian ballistic missile "Kinzhal" over the Kyiv region. This fact is also confirmed in the United States. They are sure that Ukraine used the American Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile.