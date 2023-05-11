The commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told which air defense system protects Kyiv

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, spoke about the structure of Kyivʼs air defense.

According to him, two air defense echelons are working in the capital.

The first consists of mobile fire groups whose task is to destroy the enemy in the air in the most threatening directions.

The first echelon uses the Osa-AKM air defense system, the Avenger air defense system, the Gepard 1A2 air defense system, the Shylka air defense system, the stationary DM Stinger, the Piorun MANPAD, the Igla-1 MANPAD, the Strela-2 MANPAD, the Stinger MANPAD, the Martlet MANPAD, the MANPAD RBS — 70, ZU-23, etc.

The units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operate in the second echelon. They are armed with anti-aircraft missile systems of small and medium range S-300P, Buk-Ml, S-125, NASAMS air defense system, IRIS-T air defense system, Crotale air defense system, etc.