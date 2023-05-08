CNN: The US is confident that Ukraine used the Patriot system against the Russian hypersonic missile

The US is confident that Ukraine used the American Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile.

CNN writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutors of the TV channel, the Patriot system successfully counters ballistic missiles, but until last week its ability to stop hypersonic missiles in the air was purely theoretical. Ukrainians demonstrated this ability in real life. According to CNN, the Pentagon treated it as a serious event.

Ukraineʼs statement about the interception of a hypersonic missile is important for several reasons, TV channel sources note.

First, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly advertised the capabilities of Russian hypersonic weapons and stated that they are capable of defeating all existing air defense systems. Secondly, the production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has always been difficult for the Russian Federation, and sanctions only made it more difficult.

Until last week, Russia expected that a hypersonic ballistic missile would definitely hit the target at which it was launched. But the interception cast doubt on that calculation.

And the fact that the missile was intercepted by a Ukrainian crew that was trained in Oklahoma, but had no American advisers on the battlefield, was called "a big return on investment" in the Pentagon, the source said. In his opinion, this event probably caused serious uncertainty in Russia and the question of whether Ukraine has a sustainable means of countering hypersonic ballistic missiles.