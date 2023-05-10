“Energoatom”: Occupiers plan to evacuate more than three thousand people from the ZNPP

The Russian occupiers plan to evacuate approximately 3 100 people from the satellite city of the Energodar nuclear power plant.

This was reported by the Ukrainian company "Energoatom".

First of all, the Russians want to take out 2 700 workers of the station who signed a contract with the occupying "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP" (ZNPP) or another Rosatom company, and their family members.

"Energoatom" recalled that the occupiers forbade ZNPP workers to leave the city almost from the very beginning of the occupation. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has already taken part of the families of Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers from Energodar to the Rostov region.

Energoatom also warned that the "evacuation" of the occupiers will exacerbate the shortage of personnel for the safe operation of the NPP even in the current shutdown state.

"At the same time, Energoatom, for its part, is taking all possible measures to form the necessary number of specialists capable of ensuring the safe operation of the station in the first period after its de-occupation. Such a team will be formed on a rotating basis from ZNPP employees who are currently in the territory controlled by Ukraine, as well as from specialists from other nuclear plants," the company noted.