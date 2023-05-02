”Energoatom”: The occupation director of Zaporizhzhya NPP left Energodar for Crimea

"Energoatom" writes that the occupying management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is asking for vacations en masse. Pseudo-director Yuriy Chernichuk has already left Energodar for Crimea.

Russians do not give vacations to so-called middle managers due to a critical shortage of personnel. Therefore, the collaborators are trying to find a replacement among the nuclear power plant workers who did not agree to cooperate with the enemy.

"Energoatom" believes that this desire to "rest" somewhere outside of Energodar is motivated by the fear of a counteroffensive by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.