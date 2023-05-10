“Krym.Realii” discovered more than 200 military facilities in Crimea — map

Journalists of the "Krym.Realii" ["Crimea.Realities"] project discovered more than 200 military facilities in Crimea and displayed them on an interactive map.

Test sites, fuel bases, ammunition depots, locations of radar and air defense systems, headquarters, military units, airfields and bases of the Black Sea Fleet are recorded there — a total of 223 active, temporary and preserved military objects in 10 categories.

The map was compiled from current Planet Labs satellite images for 2023. All data are marked with exact coordinates and a photo. Thus, journalists first of all want to warn Crimeans about the danger associated with these places.