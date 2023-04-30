OC “South”: Blowing up the oil depot in Sevastopol is an element of preparation for the Ukrainian counteroffensive

The undermining of Russian logistics in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol is one of the elements of preparation for a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Natalya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of OC "South", stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, after the fire at the oil depot in Sevastopol, the Russian military has a "high degree of anxiety", so they are trying to evacuate their families and leave Crimea.

"We have been saying for a long time that the enemyʼs logistics are undermined — one of the elements of preparation for powerful active actions of the Defense Forces. And this work is preparatory to a broad, full-scale offensive, which everyone is waiting for. Therefore, the enemy feels that its resources are undermined and begins to maneuver," Humenyuk said.