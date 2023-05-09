The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The occupiers began to “evacuate” children and state employees from the city of Kamʼyanka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian occupiers began the "evacuation" of children with their parents and state employees from the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska in the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.
"On May 8, the Russian occupiers began removing preschool and school-aged children, along with their parents, as well as educators and other public sector workers, from the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia region," the report says.
It is noted there that there were few people willing. The people themselves are taken to occupied Berdyansk.
Meanwhile, all the medical workers of the local hospital were called to work.
- After a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers did not reach Zaporizhzhia, but managed to capture about 70% of the regionʼs territory. The cities of Melitopol, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Polohy, Vasylivka, Enerhodar, as well as the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, were under occupation.
- On May 5, the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region announced the partial evacuation of residents from 18 settlements located near the contact line.