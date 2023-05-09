The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The occupiers began to “evacuate” children and state employees from the city of Kamʼyanka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian occupiers began the "evacuation" of children with their parents and state employees from the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska in the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

"On May 8, the Russian occupiers began removing preschool and school-aged children, along with their parents, as well as educators and other public sector workers, from the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia region," the report says.

It is noted there that there were few people willing. The people themselves are taken to occupied Berdyansk.

Meanwhile, all the medical workers of the local hospital were called to work.