Mayor Orlov: Due to the evacuation of civilians in occupied Energodar, shops and pharmacies are closed, and gas stations and ATMs are empty

The mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov informed that due to the evacuation announced by the occupiers, agitation began in the city. Pharmacies and shops are closing, and ATMs are empty.

He told about this in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

"They took away equipment from the medical and sanitary department, computer equipment, documentation, a passport desk, which they placed in the premises of the National Medical Center. The landline Internet that was there before does not work, grocery stores, pharmacies do not work. Excitement in certain categories of products and basic necessities. Gas stations and ATMs are also empty," Orlov noted.

According to him, the occupation authorities are preparing for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military, and therefore have been taking away documentation for several days.