General Staff: Russians take property and documents from occupation administrations to Skadovsk and villages of Kherson Region

The Russians began to take away the property and documents of the occupation administrations from Skadovsk and other settlements of the occupied part of the Kherson region. Employees of these administrations also began to leave.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

"In the city of Skadovsk, the activities of the district and city administrations have been suspended. Thus, on the night of May 6-7, the occupiers loaded documents, office equipment, and other property of state institutions into motor vehicles, and already on the morning of May 7, a large part of the Russian occupation administration left the city together with their families," they said.

In addition, a similar situation is observed in the villages of Mykhailivka, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Shiroke, Ulyanivka, and Krasne.

The General Staff says that huge queues have formed at the entrance to Crimea, and that is why the Russians want to take out the looted property through the port of Berdyansk.