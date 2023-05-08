Eurostat: Almost four million Ukrainians received temporary protection in the EU

The European Statistical Office estimated that as of the end of March 2023, about 3.9 million Ukrainian refugees received temporary protection status in the European Union after the start of a full-scale war.
Most Ukrainians were accepted by Germany (27% of all), Poland (25%) and the Czech Republic (8%). At the same time, in February of this year, a decrease in the number of people who received this status was recorded, in total by three percent.
- At the end of March, the Ukrainian Future Institute conducted a survey on whether Ukrainian refugees plan to return home after the war. Half of them said they would return.
- In 2022, Germanyʼs population grew to an all-time high — this happened because of Ukrainian refugees who came to Germany fleeing the war. In the first half of the year alone, Ukrainians who arrived in Germany increased the population by 740 000 people.
- In October 2022, the European Commission decided to extend the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians. It will be valid until March 2024.