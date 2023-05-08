Eurostat: Almost four million Ukrainians received temporary protection in the EU

The European Statistical Office estimated that as of the end of March 2023, about 3.9 million Ukrainian refugees received temporary protection status in the European Union after the start of a full-scale war.

Most Ukrainians were accepted by Germany (27% of all), Poland (25%) and the Czech Republic (8%). At the same time, in February of this year, a decrease in the number of people who received this status was recorded, in total by three percent.