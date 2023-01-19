The population of Germany in 2022 has grown to an all-time high. It happened because of refugees from Ukraine

Germanyʼs population in 2022 has grown to a record high of 84.3 million people. This happened because of Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Germany, fleeing the war, writes Reuters.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 1.1 million more people lived in Germany in 2022 than in the previous year.

In the first half of the year alone, Ukrainians who arrived in Germany increased the population by 740 000 people. At the peak of the previous wave of refugees arriving from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, in the second half of 2015, Germany had 756 000 more residents.

The flow of immigrants from countries other than Ukraine also increased after several years of sluggish growth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The influx of working-age immigrants offset the aging of the German population. In 2022, the total share of Germans of working age (from 15 to 63) was 61.6%, and among people who came from abroad, it was 75.9%.