Russia destroyed the humanitarian warehouse of the Red Cross in Odesa — the organization suspended its work in the region

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine reported that a Russian missile destroyed their warehouse in Odesa. All humanitarian aid has burned.

The work of the organization in the region was suspended. Currently, we know of three injured warehouse workers and one dead person.

Also, the mobile hospital of the Mykolaiv regional organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine was damaged due to the missile attack on the Mykolaiv region that occurred on May 7, 2023.

As a result of the impact, some of the medical equipment, technical means and furniture that were there became unusable for further use. At the moment, the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing, after which the hospital will work as usual, but in a different location.