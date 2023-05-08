At night, air defense forces shot down all 35 kamikaze drones over Kyiv region

The Russian invaders attacked Kyiv and the region with 35 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The air defense destroyed all the UAVs.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the Air Force.

It is known that seven cars were damaged in Svyatoshynskyi district, probably due to falling debris, another car was burned. Debris also fell on a residential building, windows and facades were damaged. Other debris fell on the roadway.

Five people were injured.

A 5-ton tank with a diesel fuel leak was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district, there was no fire. Also, 15 trucks and five cars were damaged in the parking lot.

In addition, most likely, the debris caught a high-pressure gas pipe, which caused the ignition. The fire has been extinguished.

Rocket strike

At night, the "South" operational command wrote that the Russians launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Russian troops directed missiles of the X-22 type at the warehouse of one of the food enterprises and at the recreation area on the Black Sea coast.