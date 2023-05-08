Russia attacked Odesa with eight missiles — the warehouse of the enterprise and the recreation area were destroyed

Around midnight, the Russian occupiers launched eight missiles from long-range Tu-22M3 bombers at Odesa — some of them did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

According to him, the enemy launched eight launches from long-range Tu-22M3 aircraft from the area of Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The "South" operational command added that X-22 missiles hit the warehouse of one of the food enterprises and a recreation area on the Black Sea coast.