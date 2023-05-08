The Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War will be a non-working day. But that will happen after the war

The text of the Presidentʼs Draft Law No. 9278 on establishing May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945 appeared on the website of the Parliament.
According to the proposal of Volodymyr Zelensky, this day will become a holiday, that is, a non-working day. But May 9 — Europe Day — will already be a working day.
The corresponding changes will enter into force after the vote in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), and days off will become possible after the end of martial law, which has currently been extended until August 18.
- In most European countries, as well as in the United States and Great Britain, the holiday of victory in the Second World War is celebrated on May 8, because in 1945, on this day at 22:43 CET, the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany was signed. The surrender was signed at 00:43 Moscow time the next day — May 9.
- Until 2015, Ukraine, like other CIS countries, officially celebrated Victory Day on May 9. In 2015, the Verkhovna Rada amended the legislation: May 8 was established as the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in honor of all victims of the Second World War, and May 9 was the Day of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War.