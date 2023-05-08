The Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War will be a non-working day. But that will happen after the war

The text of the Presidentʼs Draft Law No. 9278 on establishing May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945 appeared on the website of the Parliament.

According to the proposal of Volodymyr Zelensky, this day will become a holiday, that is, a non-working day. But May 9 — Europe Day — will already be a working day.

The corresponding changes will enter into force after the vote in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), and days off will become possible after the end of martial law, which has currently been extended until August 18.