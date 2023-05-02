The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until August 18

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) extended martial law and general mobilization for 90 days.
The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
Martial law and mobilization will continue from May 20 to August 18, 2023. Parliament voted for this decision for the seventh time since the start of full-scale war.
- On May 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted draft laws No. 9259 and No. 9260 to the Verkhovna Rada on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country, except for special exceptions.