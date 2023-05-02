News

The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until August 18

Liza Brovko
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) extended martial law and general mobilization for 90 days.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Martial law and mobilization will continue from May 20 to August 18, 2023. Parliament voted for this decision for the seventh time since the start of full-scale war.