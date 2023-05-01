Zelenskyy submitted draft laws to the Council on the continuation of martial law and mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft laws No. 9259 and No. 9260 to the Verkhovna Rada on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

At the moment, the texts of the draft laws are not available on the parliamentʼs website, so it is unknown how long the president proposes to extend martial law. Last time, it was extended for 90 days, until May 20, 2023, inclusive.

Martial law provides, in particular, a ban on travel abroad for men aged 18-60 who are subject to conscription for military service during mobilization, with special exceptions.