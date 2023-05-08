The President proposes to establish May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War

Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) proposing to establish May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945.

"It was on May 8, 1945 that the act of unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht entered into force. It is on May 8 that the world honors the memory of all those whose lives were taken by that war. This is pure history, without ideological admixtures. And this is the history of our people, our allies, the entire free world. Today we are returning it to our state," the head of state noted.

The President also signed a decree introducing the celebration of Europe Day on May 9.

"Now, as 80 years ago, we rely on the joint strength of free peoples and know that together with them we will always be part of a free Europe that will not submit to evil. And together with all of free Europe, we will celebrate Europe Day on May 9 in Ukraine. A united Europe, at the heart of which should be and will be peace. Our Europe, of which Ukraine has always been, is and will be a part," Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

According to him, starting tomorrow, May 9, Ukrainians will commemorate historical unity — "the unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and will defeat racism."