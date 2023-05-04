The ex-commander of Lviv “Berkut” was declared about another suspicion

The former commander of the Lviv special purpose militia battalion "Berkut" Rostyslav Pacelyak was declared of a new suspicion — of organizing an abuse of authority or official authority by a law enforcement officer, as well as misappropriation of firearms (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 365, Part 2 of Article 262 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, Pacelyak organized the embezzlement of ten "Fort-500 M-1" pump-action rifles. This weapon was used by "Berkut" and other units of internal affairs bodies against protesters on Instytutska, Shovkovychna Streets and Kriposnyi lane in Kyiv during the Euromaidan. Shots were fired with impact-traumatic cartridges and lead buckshot. As a result, three activists died, ten received gunshot wounds of varying degrees of severity.