The SBI informed the commander of Lviv “Berkut” that he is suspected of involvement in the deliberate murders of Maidan activists

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion of involvement in the deliberate murders of Maidan activists to Lviv "Berkut" commander Rostyslav Patzelyak.

On February 18, 2014, under his leadership, a unit from the Lviv region, together with others, used physical force and special equipment, including light and noise grenades manufactured by the Russian Federation, pump-action rifles equipped with cartridges with lead buckshot, against protesters on the Maidan.

As a result, three people died and about 200 were injured, including gunshots, of various degrees of severity.

He is suspected of exceeding official authority, committing a terrorist act, organizing to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as committing intentional murders and attempted murders of two or more participants in protest actions.

Now the issue of selecting a preventive measure for him is being resolved.