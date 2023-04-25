The court arrested the ex-commander of Lviv Berkut. He is suspected of involvement in the murders of Maidan activists

The appellate court took into custody without bail the former commander of the Lviv special police battalion "Berkut" Rostyslav Pacelyak in the Euromaidan case.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

According to investigation materials, on February 18, 2014, Pacelyak organized a terrorist attack with the help of his subordinates to prevent protesters from moving from Maidan Nezalezhnosti to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament).

The investigation believes that the ex-commander of Berkut unjustifiably ordered employees to use firearms and special equipment against Maidan activists. Three people died because of it. Another 125 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity, including gunshot wounds.