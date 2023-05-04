SBU seized hidden assets of oligarch Vadym Novynsky worth over 10.5 billion hryvnias

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the court seized new assets of the pro-Russian oligarch Vadym Novynsky, who is involved in Russiaʼs complicity. Their total value is more than 10.5 billion hryvnias.

The SBU reported this on May 4.

The list of blocked assets includes 230 real estate objects that Novynsky owns through an offshore trust fund. Among the seized property are an elite hotel complex in the center of Kyiv, the sea trade port "Ochakiv", premises of an agricultural holding and shopping centers in various regions of Ukraine. To avoid sanctions, Novynsky re-registered his assets to several foreign citizens in offshore jurisdictions.

In April 2023, the court already seized Novynskyʼs property worth more than UAH 3.5 billion.