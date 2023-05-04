General Staff: Russia lost 650 soldiers over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 40 attacks in four directions

Russian troops are advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 40 enemy attacks.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. Also, during the past day, the occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the direction of New York and tried to attack Biloghorivka in the Lyman direction.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy advanced in the Severny area of the Donetsk region, without success.

Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 times at Russian concentrations, as well as four strikes at the occupiersʼ anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past day, units of missile troops and artillery struck a radio-electronic warfare station, three artillery units in firing positions, three warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as an anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russians.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 650 soldiers, five tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, four air defense systems and 16 artillery systems. In total, 192 590 Russians have already died in Ukraine.