Russia launched up to 24 Iranian drones over Ukraine — the air defense shot down 18 of them

Russia released up to 24 Shahed-136/131 drones from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea to Ukraine. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 of them.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia hit Kyiv with missiles and Iranian drones, the city administration reported. Air defense forces eliminated all enemy air targets. The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) assumes that the occupiers used ballistic missiles, but this must be proven by an examination of the wreckage.

Debris of downed drones fell on various streets of Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv, KCMA reported later. They partially damaged parked cars and the road surface.

According to the information of the OC "South", 15 Shahed-131/136 were headed for Odesa. The air defense destroyed 12 drones, and three hit the dormitories of one of the cityʼs educational institutions. The fire was promptly extinguished. There are no victims or injured.

The Russian army also attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones, Regional Military Administration reported. A 32-year-old man was injured and sent to the hospital. The shelling damaged 11 private houses, nine farm buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line.

A fire broke out at one of the industrial enterprises, which has already been extinguished.