The Defense Forces destroyed 21 out of 26 Iranian drones in the sky over Ukraine. A building was damaged in Dnipro

Russia released 26 Shahed-136/131 drones to Ukraine. They flew from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 of them, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

In particular, seven Iranian drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

But one Shahed-136 damaged the administrative building in Dnipro. A fire broke out there, which was later extinguished by rescuers. People were not injured.

All Iranian drones launched by Russia were shot down over Kyiv. There were no casualties or damage.

A Shahed-131/136 hit a private house in Mykolaiv region, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

A fire broke out, rescuers extinguished it. There are no casualties. The second kamikaze drone aimed at Mykolaiv region was destroyed by the Defense Forces.

Three "Shaheds" attacked the oil depot in Kropyvnytskyi at night, said the head of Regional Military Administration Andriy Rajkovich. There were no victims, information about the damage is being clarified.