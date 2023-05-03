At night, the Russians attacked Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones. All of them were shot down by air defense

At night, the Russians attacked Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones. All were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses.

This was reported in the military administration of the city.

"This time Kyiv was attacked exclusively by drones. According to preliminary information, the Russians, as usual, used Iranian "Shahed" unmanned aerial vehicles. The adversaryʼs tactics also remain usual and unchanged — with the onset of the dark hours of the day, the terrorist country launched its barrage of ammunition from various directions," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko noted.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage. The data is being clarified.