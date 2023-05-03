During the day, the Russians killed 17 people in the Kherson region — the shelling does not stop

During the day, the Russians killed 17 people in the right-bank Kherson region, including 13 in Kherson itself. Another 22 people were injured.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On the morning of May 3, Russian troops began massive shelling of the city of Kherson and populated areas of the region.

As of 4:30 p.m., 12 people were killed in the regional center due to chaotic shelling and shelling of civil infrastructure objects. The number of wounded is increasing, currently 22 victims are known.

Also, during the day, between the villages of Stepanivka and Muzikyvka, a brigade of power engineers came under enemy fire. They repaired power grids after repeated attacks by the Russian army in order to provide people with light. Three employees of the energy company died from their injuries.

In the morning, a man died from the shelling of the Darʼiv community of the region.

At 17:58, the head of Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that Russia continues the artillery attack — one more person was killed, and four were wounded.

"The Russians continue to mercilessly shell the city! Stay in shelters. If you are at home, donʼt go out at least until the morning, donʼt put yourself in danger," he stressed.

Authorities are also offering free evacuation from the region.