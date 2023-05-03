Three energy workers were killed in Kherson region due to Russian shelling. Another man became a victim of the Russians in Kherson

At noon, the Russian invaders hit one of the central streets of Kherson. A man died. Preliminary, three more civilians were injured.

This was reported in the Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Also, between the villages of Stepanivka and Muzikyvka, a brigade of energy workers came under enemy fire. They fixed power lines. As a result of Russian shelling, three workers of the energy company were killed.