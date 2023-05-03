The Presidentʼs Office denies Ukraineʼs involvement in the attacks on the Kremlin

The spokesman of the president Serhiy Nikiforov, in a comment to "BBC Ukraine", denied Ukraineʼs involvement in the attacks on the Kremlin, calling it "inflammation of the situation before May 9."

According to him, Kyiv has no information about these night strikes, and "Ukraine directs all its available forces and means to the liberation of its own territories, and not to the attack of others."

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak also commented on the drone attack on the Kremlin, stressing that Ukrainian troops are waging a defensive war and do not attack objects in Russia, because this "does not solve any military problem." However, such incidents, according to him, give the Russian Federation grounds to justify its attacks on civilians.

"Secondly, we are watching with interest the growth of incidents and excesses taking place in different parts of the Russian Federation. The appearance of unknown drones at energy facilities or on the territory of the Kremlin can only indicate the underground work of local resistance forces. As you know, drones can be bought at any military store. [...] In a word, something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin," Podolyak added.