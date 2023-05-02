Zelensky: Two people were killed in a rocket attack on Pavlohrad

Two people were killed in a rocket attack on Pavlohrad, as the President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on May 1.
Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Terrorist rockets took the lives of two people, very young boys... My condolences to the families! Another forty people — women, children, men — received help after being wounded and traumatized," he noted and added that the Russians would receive a response for each such strike.
- Around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles from strategic aircraft. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 15 of them.
- In Pavlohrad, Russian rockets damaged an industrial enterprise. A fire broke out there, it was extinguished by rescuers. In the residential area of the city, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six schools and preschools, and five shops were damaged.