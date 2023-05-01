The Russian army attacked Ukraine from the air. The Air Defense Forces shot down 15 missiles

Around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles from strategic aircraft. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 15 of them.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Russians struck with X-101/X-555 air-based cruise missiles from nine Tu-95s from the area of the city of Olenegorsk in the Murmansk region and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea area.

The air raid alarm lasted for about three hours. According to the military administration of the capital, the occupiers attacked in a complex way — simultaneously with cruise missiles and drones. According to preliminary information, air defense forces destroyed all missiles and drones in the airspace of Kyiv. The data is being verified.

Seven Russian missiles were shot down in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region, informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.