The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that Ukraine already produces spare parts for Western equipment

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that spare parts for Western equipment are already being produced in Ukraine. He says that three maintenance and repair lines are currently in operation.

Reznikov told about this in an interview on the telethon.

"We have three service and repair lines. Small simple repairs, current, right on the battlefield where our crews are trained to know how to do it. Our task is to provide them with spare parts. We even manufacture some spare parts on the Ukrainian market for Western equipment, our enterprises, and not only state ones, but also private ones, have fantastically learned how to do some things," he noted.

The second line of repairs is more complex, it is carried out at Ukrainian enterprises not far from the front line in those cities where there is capacity for this.

Reznikov says that Ukrainian technicians have learned to make repairs of medium complexity. But this also requires spare parts, drawings, and constant negotiations about permits, licenses, etc.

The third line of repair is the most difficult, for this equipment will have to be sent abroad. Hubs for the repair of military equipment were built in the partner countries.