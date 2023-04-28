Together with the Czech Republic, Ukraine created projects for the production of weapons, training aircraft and tank repair

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six joint projects for the production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft, as well as tank repair.

This was said by the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, production and repair will be organized on the basis of both Ukrainian and Czech companies. The technologies that both countries have will be taken into account.

All production can be on Ukrainian territory — this, as Pavel noted, is a priority for the Czech Republic.