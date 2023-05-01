Commander Syrskyi: In Bakhmut, the Russians left some positions due to counterattacks by Ukrainian troops

The commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that the Russians left some positions in Bakhmut due to counterattacks by Ukrainian troops.

This was reported by the Military Media Center.

According to him, intense fighting is going on in Bakhmut direction. The invaders actively attacked in several directions, but were unsuccessful.

The commander added that Russia is constantly throwing new groups of the PMC "Wagner", other military companies and paratroopers into battle, despite significant losses.

"The situation is quite complicated. At the same time, in some parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions," noted Syrskyi.