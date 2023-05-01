34 people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to a Russian missile attack. There are five children among them

As a result of a Russian missile attack on May 1, 25 people, including three children, were injured in the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out there, it was extinguished by rescuers. In the residential area of the city, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six schools and preschools, and five shops were damaged.

Russian shells damaged almost 40 residential buildings in Verbkiv community, two in Yuryivka. A school was damaged in the Mezhyrich community.

As of 10:40 a.m., the number of victims has increased to 34 people, including five children (the youngest girl is eight years old).

People have bruises, fractures, cuts and lacerations, contusions, poisoning by combustion products. Two women, 45 and 55 years old, are in intensive care. The rest are treated on an outpatient basis.