The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense promises to “find and destroy” all those who committed war crimes in Ukraine

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov assured that all Russian soldiers who committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine will be found and destroyed in any part of the world.
He told about this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS.
"Anyone who has committed war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, including very egregious ones, such as gang rape or killing civilians and children, will be found and destroyed in any part of the world," he said.
According to him, Ukraine has "enough own forces and means" for this.
- On December 5, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, opposed the plans of the European Union to create a special tribunal with the support of the United Nations to consider Russian crimes during the war in Ukraine, saying that it is possible to simply hold a trial on the basis of the International Criminal Court.
- On January 19, 2023, the European Parliament adopted a recommendation resolution on the creation of a special tribunal, already on January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously voted for the creation of a Special International Tribunal to consider Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine.