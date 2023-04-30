The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense promises to “find and destroy” all those who committed war crimes in Ukraine

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov assured that all Russian soldiers who committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine will be found and destroyed in any part of the world.

He told about this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS.

"Anyone who has committed war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, including very egregious ones, such as gang rape or killing civilians and children, will be found and destroyed in any part of the world," he said.

According to him, Ukraine has "enough own forces and means" for this.