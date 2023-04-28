Three militants from the so-called “L/DPR” were sentenced to 12 years in prison. Now they are in captivity

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) collected evidence of the guilt of three militants of the terrorist organizations "L/DPR". The court sentenced them to 12 years behind bars.

The special service writes about it.

After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the militants entered the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In the ranks of the enemy, they stormed the cities in the east of Ukraine. They were captured near Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

One of the militants was a gunner-operator of the tank of the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade "Berkut" with the call sign "Svetlyak". According to the investigation, he fired at residential quarters and energy facilities.

The second convict is a shooter who fought against ATO forces in 2016 as part of the so-called "Peopleʼs Militia of LPR". The SBU found evidence that after February 24, 2022, the militant shelled populated areas on the eastern front.

The third militant voluntarily joined the "Ministry of Defense of the DPR" in May 2014, and after the start of the full-scale war, he took part in the assault on Verkhnotoretsk.

The court found them guilty under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 110);

high treason (Part 1 of Article 111);

participation in illegal armed formations (Part 2 of Article 260);

participation in a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3).