Eight Russian militants were sent to prison in Ukraine

In Ukraine, eight militants who stormed Bakhmut and scouted the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region were sent to prison. They were sentenced to 8 to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The occupiers were captured by the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the fighting on the eastern and southern fronts. Among the convicts is the assistant grenade launcher of the so-called "Ghost" battalion. Since 2014, he fought against the ATO [anti-terrorist operation] forces, and after the full-scale invasion of Russia, he stormed the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The militant was captured near Bakhmut.

Also, two militants from the 7th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 2nd army corps of the Russian Federation received prison terms. They were on duty at Russian checkpoints in the occupied cities of Donetsk region and fired artillery at Ukrainian military positions.

Another occupier had the task of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles of the Defense Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

The militant, who at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia was in prison in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, went behind bars again for 15 years. The occupiers offered him "amnesty" on the condition that he join the 100 separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army. For 20 days, the former prisoner took part in the storming of Bakhmut and was captured there.

Also, a resident of the Kherson region, who on February 24, 2022, voluntarily switched to the side of the enemy, went to prison. Together with the Russian military from the 56th regiment of the airborne troops of the Russian Federation, he collected intelligence about the movement of the Armed Forces in the south of Ukraine.

Also in Poltava region, two residents of Horlivka were sentenced to 15 years in prison. They voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupiers on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia. They stormed the towns and villages of Donetsk region.

The court found the defendants guilty under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 1, Art. 2 111 (treason);

Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (voluntary participation of a citizen of Ukraine in an illegal armed formation created in the temporarily occupied territory);

Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization);

Part 2 of Art. 260 (participation in paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law).

